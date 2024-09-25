Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.43 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Trimble by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 407,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.