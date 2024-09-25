Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 521 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

ENPH opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.