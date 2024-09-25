Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,517,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,664,000 after purchasing an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.82 and a 1 year high of $116.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

