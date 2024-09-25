Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,818 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.56. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

