Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm has a market cap of $940.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.