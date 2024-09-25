Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $475,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,096,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

