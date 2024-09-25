Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $59,128,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $31,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

