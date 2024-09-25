Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $472,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 119,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 49,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $1,650,417.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,760,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,747,271 shares of company stock worth $64,316,868. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

