Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 967 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $75,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRU opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,080 shares of company stock worth $2,141,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

