Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.23.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

