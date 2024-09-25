Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $463.38 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $465.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.16 and a 200 day moving average of $429.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

