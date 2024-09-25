Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 8,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $591,649.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $135,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,666.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $7,373,459. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

