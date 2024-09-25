Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

