Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $523,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $535.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $539.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

