Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

