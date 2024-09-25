Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 528,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.83 and a 1 year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.