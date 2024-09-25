Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $110.11 on Wednesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.38.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

