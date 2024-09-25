Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 295.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Global Payments by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.59.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

