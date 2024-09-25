Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $426.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.43. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.65 and a twelve month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.53.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

