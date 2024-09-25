Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

