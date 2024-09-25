Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 5,737.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Veracyte by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 67.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,241,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veracyte news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,918 shares of company stock worth $1,399,541. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

