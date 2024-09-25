Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTGS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 296,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

