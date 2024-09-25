Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

