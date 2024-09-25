Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after purchasing an additional 421,560 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after buying an additional 310,207 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 458,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,758,000 after buying an additional 251,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SPG stock opened at $170.11 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.