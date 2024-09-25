Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of ExlService worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 905,144 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $20,936,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $19,417,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $72,036.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,677,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

