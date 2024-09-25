Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 42,098 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 2,374.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weatherford International by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 539.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

WFRD opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

