Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,577,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 104,256 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 780,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,083,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,177,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA opened at $219.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

