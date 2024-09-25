Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.15 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Old Republic International by 23.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

