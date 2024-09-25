Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) COO Matthew E. Korenberg Sells 6,275 Shares

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 6,275 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $653,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,885.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $112.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

