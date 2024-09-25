NEA Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

NEA Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000,000 shares during the period. Geron comprises approximately 0.9% of NEA Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GERN. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,000 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,250,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Geron by 999.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 1,877,184 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,869,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,569,000 after buying an additional 1,304,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Geron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

Geron Stock Performance

Geron stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Geron Co. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

