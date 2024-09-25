HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tamboran Resources Corp (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000.

Separately, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBN. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tamboran Resources in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Tamboran Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TBN stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44. Tamboran Resources Corp has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $25.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bryan Sheffield bought 12,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,970.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,217,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

