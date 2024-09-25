HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,104 shares during the period. Adient comprises 1.2% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Adient worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,342 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,147,000 after buying an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,012,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Adient stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADNT. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.