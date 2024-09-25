HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv makes up 2.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Ovintiv worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 23.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

OVV stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

