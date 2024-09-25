HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG accounts for about 0.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golar LNG worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,773,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 100,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

