Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Increased by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up about 2.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Talos Energy worth $30,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after buying an additional 179,181 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,236,000 after buying an additional 619,169 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,222,904 shares in the company, valued at $435,741,105.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,769,000 shares of company stock worth $19,270,130. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

