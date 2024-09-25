149,834 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 149,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 488.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,428,864 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7,781.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 953,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 941,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after purchasing an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

