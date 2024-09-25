HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 872,447 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 1.13% of Berry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Berry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 287.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $406.24 million, a P/E ratio of 528.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

In other news, CEO Fernando Araujo sold 33,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $211,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

