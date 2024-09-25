HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,000. AES makes up approximately 1.0% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in AES by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 44,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AES by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

