Intech Investment Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.81 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

