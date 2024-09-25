Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 18,319 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

