MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

MetLife Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

