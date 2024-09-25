Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,293 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $190.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

