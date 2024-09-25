Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 608 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,024 shares of company stock worth $77,491,165. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

