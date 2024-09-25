Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after buying an additional 400,705 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,990,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 109.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $279.92 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.49.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 273 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $72,424.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,893.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,146,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,005 shares of company stock worth $5,802,746 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

