Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.30.

Biogen Stock Down 0.9 %

BIIB opened at $194.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.61. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

