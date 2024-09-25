Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 16,422 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 533.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,402,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,647 shares of company stock valued at $18,811,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.