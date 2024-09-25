Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11,216.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,232,321.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,608,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,232,321.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,042 in the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

