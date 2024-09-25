Intech Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,763 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,881 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,184. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

