Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 170.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 294,432 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 33.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFL. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

