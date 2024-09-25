Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZV stock opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The stock has a market cap of $243.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.